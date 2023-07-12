New Archie Comics Releases for 7/12/23

It’s time to celebrate Christmas in July in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 12, 2023:
The tradition continues as Archie and the Gang keep cool by bringing a little festive fun into the summer time! Enjoy this hot collection of holiday stories while you lounge by the pool!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/12
192-page, full color digest
$9.99
