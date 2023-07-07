Celebrate the fourth–Darkling style–in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #131!

It was a normal Fourth of July in Riverdale until magical superhero Darkling accidentally opened a portal to another dimension — as one does! It all goes down in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #131!

That new story, by Archie Legend Dan Parent, is followed up by “Law & Disorder,” a madcap caper starring Mr. Justice, by Ian Flynn and Bill Galvan. This time, that grim crusader sees a possible sidekick in one Moose Mason! Does Moose have what it takes for the vengeful superhero game? Only one way to find out!

You can preview those below, along with the twisty classic, “Return to Mirrordale,” by J. Torres and Craig Boldman. You can grab your own copy right here, and have a fun comics-filled weekend!