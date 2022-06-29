New Archie Comics Releases for 6/29/22

Jughead stars in a collection of summer stories in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 6/29/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Volley Folly,” Chuck has an idea for a side hustle on the beach—he wants to paint custom volleyballs! He gives a free sample to Jughead in hopes that Jug will talk it up and promote it. The ball has Jughead’s face painted on it and Jug loves it. But soon after, Jughead notices weird things are starting to happen, like whenever the ball gets hit, Jughead feels it! Is there more to this novelty volleyball than meets the eye?
Then, Bingo Wilkin returns in “Bad Blood Buds”! When Samson and Willie (Samantha and Bingo’s dads) are in feud mode, Bingo and Samantha declare that their true love will prevail in the face of adversity. An idea is born, and the two dads decide to act like best pals to see if that might derail their kids’ romance, since nothing else has worked. With tensions mounting in Samantha and Bingo’s romance as their dads begin to get along, Bingo is in need of some sage advice: enter Jughead Jones, Bingo’s cousin! Can he help salvage their romance and put an end to their fathers’ constant feuding? Maybe after lunch and a long nap.
Script: Craig Boldman
Art: Rex Lindsey, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/29
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct from the Archie Shop
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe at the Archie Shop!
START READING NOW!
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page
PREVIEW THIS WEEK’S EPISODE!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!