New Archie Comics Coming in September 2022

Archie’s return to weird mysteries leads this sneak peek at new releases coming to comic book stores in September 2022! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-shot anthology that’s equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror.

Script: Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Ron Robbins

Art: Federico Sabbattini, Juan Bobillo, Ryan Jampole

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Aaron Lea

On Sale Date: 9/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

This ENCYCLOPEDIA of Archie Comics characters and universes is the be-all, end-all guide to everything in the expanded and ever-growing World of Archie Comics! Sure, you may know who Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are, and maybe you even know a thing or two about Dilton, Ethel, Cheryl, and Moose! But that’s still only just scratching the surface of the vast library of Archie Comics characters! An ideal collector’s item for mega-fans as well as the perfect jumping-on point for any fans that are new to Archie Comics, get set for an expansive tour of Riverdale and beyond with The Archie Encyclopedia!

Script: Ian Flynn, Caty Koehl, Gillian Swearingen, Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-897-5

$19.99 US / $23.99 CAN

6 x 9”

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/28

We couldn’t possibly enter spooky season without celebrating Sabrina as much as possible! And we’re kicking off this spectacular with a BRAND NEW Sabrina story that we guarantee will be the greatest Sabrina Halloween story ever! In “Celebration Vexation!” It’s Sabrina’s birthday and she’s celebrating her day—with an epic battle against her nemesis, a BRAND NEW character named AMBER NIGHTSTONE! Amber is an evil witch born at exactly the same time as Sabrina. Only one witch born that day may live amongst mortals, and Amber wants her turn, so she has to erase Sabrina from history! All that plus a collection of classic-style spell-binding stories!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/7

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this title featuring some of Archie’s most merry stories! It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again! Archie and the gang are doing the last of their Christmas shopping and decking the halls in this special collection. Can Archie get his Christmas decorating done in time for the big day? Will Reggie get his name taken off Santa’s Naughty List? Get ready for the gift of festively fun tales from Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-899-9

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/21

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, “3 Goes Into Three…” three is the magic number in this special 333rd issue! And you know what has three sides? A triangle! And triangles are important to Riverdale—well, at least one is: Archie, Betty, and Veronica’s love triangle! But triangles aren’t the only special shapes in Riverdale, see what other geometrical figures pop up in this fun story!

Then, in “Case of the High Grade Hacker!” An internet threat known only as “Pseudo” has come to Riverdale. They’re attacking school databases, and wiping out all students’ grading data. Worried that this will cause Archie to have to repeat the school year, he enlists the help of Detective Sam Hill to crack down on this hacker!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/7

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! “Cemetery Situation,” Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and a few of their friends are walking together on their way to the Halloween Dance After Party. Shrill suggests that they take a shortcut through the graveyard. What could possibly go wrong? They soon find themselves in for a night of spooky shenanigans!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/14

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “”Doom Back from the Tomb,” While the gang is on a hike. Jughead steps into an opening in a hollow tree and then disappears. The gang begins to investigate and promptly disappear one by one as they follow each other. It turns out to be an elevator to an underground lair! What will they unearth there?

Then, in “Case of the Party Crasher,” Archie gets meta in this party on the Archie Comics lot! Your favorite characters are all letting loose in between making comics—but when Archie finds out a supervillain is threatening to crash their celebration, it’s time for Detective Sam Hill to stop the break-in before it happens!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/21

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

We’re celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s 60th anniversary with a special digest showcasing some of her most magical and mischievous stories throughout her history!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 9/28

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.