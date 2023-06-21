New Archie Comics Releases for 6/21/23

Ethel’s eye has wandered, Captain Flag takes on Tom Twister, and we visit Riverdale’s most haunted summer camp in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 21, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Camp Pickens has always been the go-to summer destination for the younger residents of Riverdale. It’s a rite of passage for the teen residents to hold the coveted camp counselor positions. However, Camp Pickens’ mysterious past shrouds a deep, dark secret: it’s cursed, and this summer all of its campers are going to find out the hard way in this one-shot anthology that’s equal parts Sleepaway Camp and American Horror Story: 1984, reuniting the team behind the mega-hit comic series Revival.

Script: Tim Seeley, Jordan Morris, Blake Howard

Art: Mike Norton, Diana Camero, Carola Borelli

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Matt Talbot

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 6/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Twister Trauma,” Captain Flag and Pureheart are battling Tom Twister—a super-villain with the ability to turn into a tornado-like creature! Tom Twister’s primary target: the post office! Can the two heroes stop him from whipping up a mail-storm?!

Then, a new viral FlipFlop dance has taken over Riverdale, and it’s all anyone wants to do at Veronica’s pool party. There’s just one problem: it’s a couple’s dance. Poor Ethel doesn’t know who to team up with—Jughead or her new crush Charlie?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Art: Steven Butler, Dan Parent, Lily Butler, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/21

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

Archie Andrews presents the ultimate guide to his world in this collection of stories featuring everything from hi-tech hijinks to super heroics! Want to learn how to successfully date from the best? Well, maybe successful isn’t the best word… but if you want to learn both the “Do’s” AND “Don’ts” of dating, then you’ve just struck gold! Archie is back to his poorly-managed love triangle, as he traverses Riverdale with his friends in adventures both slapstick and sensational!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-885-2

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/21

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore!

Read it Digitally on comiXology

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS