New Archie Comics Releases for 6/1/22

It’s a whole Sabrina-fest in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 6/1/22:
BRAND NEW STORY: “Smells Like Teen Spirits” A new beach pop-up shop has opened in Riverdale where you can mix your own fragrances and Betty and Veronica are excited to make a summer scent! However, when the two accidentally walk out with not a scent, but instead a potion concocted by Sabrina the Teenage Witch, all sorts of unexpected and unfortunate things start happening when they wear it—including repelling all the boys they approach! Sabrina has to find a way to undo the damage without Betty and Veronica noticing!
Script: Tania Del Rio
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 6/1
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
