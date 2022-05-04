New Archie Comics Releases for 5/4/22

Golden Age superhero Fireball is here to save the day in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 5/4/22:
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #119
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Pepcoin Millionare!” multi-millionaire investor Elon Tusk, an ex-Riverdale High graduate, offers Jughead some financial advice while grabbing a bite at Pop’s: to invest in a crypto currency called Pepcoin! A few days later, Jughead realizes his digital investment has made him a millionaire! One problem, though: Jughead has to access his account, and has forgotten his password. He has only two tries left, what will he do?
Then, in “Chili Con Carnage,” Archie’s got a part-time job as a line-cook at Pop’s, but when his attempt at making Pop’s famous five alarm chili actually sets off fire alarms, the problem is so bad there’s only one person who can handle it: the superhero Fireball! Fireball must get Archie to safety and stop Pop’s from burning into a pile of rubbish—but this might be a problem too big even for him. He may need to call in backup, in the form of a junior hero with an intimate knowledge of Pop’s!
Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Franics Bonnet, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 5/4
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, Ethel is hard at work when Mayor Glibb calls with a suggestion – write about Jughead’s app into the book. Looks like Ethel can’t keep avoiding Jughead forever.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 5/3
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
