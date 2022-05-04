New Archie Comics Releases for 5/4/22

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #119

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Pepcoin Millionare!” multi-millionaire investor Elon Tusk, an ex-Riverdale High graduate, offers Jughead some financial advice while grabbing a bite at Pop’s: to invest in a crypto currency called Pepcoin! A few days later, Jughead realizes his digital investment has made him a millionaire! One problem, though: Jughead has to access his account, and has forgotten his password. He has only two tries left, what will he do?

Then, in “Chili Con Carnage,” Archie’s got a part-time job as a line-cook at Pop’s, but when his attempt at making Pop’s famous five alarm chili actually sets off fire alarms, the problem is so bad there’s only one person who can handle it: the superhero Fireball! Fireball must get Archie to safety and stop Pop’s from burning into a pile of rubbish—but this might be a problem too big even for him. He may need to call in backup, in the form of a junior hero with an intimate knowledge of Pop’s!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Franics Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/4

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

