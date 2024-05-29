New Archie Comics Releases for 5/29/24

Summer is officially here, at least according to Jughead! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 29, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #24: JUGHEAD SUMMER SPLASH

Join Jughead for a crave case of tasty tales filled with picnic parties, BBQ bashes, and tons more to satisfy your hunger for humor in this milestone collection!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

On Sale Date: 5/29

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS