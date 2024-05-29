New Archie Comics Releases for 5/29/24

Summer is officially here, at least according to Jughead! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 29, 2024:
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #24: JUGHEAD SUMMER SPLASH
Join Jughead for a crave case of tasty tales filled with picnic parties, BBQ bashes, and tons more to satisfy your hunger for humor in this milestone collection!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
On Sale Date: 5/29
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
