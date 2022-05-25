New Archie Comics Releases for 5/25/22

There’s a Jurassic farce in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 5/25/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
Experience all the splendor of reading Archie Comics with this over-sized, full-color collection of some of the funniest and most entertaining Archie stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-915-6
$9.99 US / $13.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/25
.
GET YOUR COPY:
From the Archie Store
From Your Local Comic Shop
From Your Favorite Bookstore
Read it Digitally on comiXology!
START READING NOW!
BRAND NEW STORY: “Jurassic Farce!” Travel back in time to the world of ‘Archie 1’! A prehistoric version of Archie and the gang have been noticing how many traffic jams there are with all the dinosaurs clogging up the roadways. There has to be another way to remedy this situation! Cue caveman genius Dilton, who’s devised a system of air travel featuring the pterodactyls. What could possibly go wrong?!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/25
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Subscribe at the Archie Shop!
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology!
START READING NOW!
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page
PREVIEW THIS WEEK’S EPISODE!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on comiXology!