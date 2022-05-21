New Archie Comics Coming in August 2022

Here’s a sneak peek at new Archie digests, comics, and graphic novels coming to comic book stores in August 2022! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale’s go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story—usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean, serious lessons will she teach her wards?

Script: Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo

Art: Craig Cermak, Evan Stanley, Eva Cabrera

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vic Malhotra

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 8/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

She used to be the laughingstock of Riverdale. Now she’s a successful New York journalist with a DGAF attitude. After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel Muggs couldn’t get away from her hometown—and onto her chosen career path—fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is… maybe they’ve all changed, too. Archie Comics is proud to present this first volume of the hit WEBTOON series Big Ethel Energy, collecting Season 1, Episodes 1-13.

Script: Kheryl Brown-Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Cover: Siobhan Keenan

978-1-64576-889-0

$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN

6 x 9”

208 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/24

A BRAND NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales thrill rides, exciting adventures, and odd occurrences! In “Return to Mirrordale,” a house of mirrors on the Riverdale boardwalk piques everyone’s interest. When no one listens to Archie’s advice to avoid this familiar haunt, Betty, Veronica, and Reggie all go in to encounter obnoxious and opposite versions of themselves! Will they be able to escape as themselves, or will their bizarro mirror-world versions take over?

Script: J. Torres

Art: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/10

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Celebrate 60 years of Sabrina the Teenage Witch with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of magical and mischievous stories! Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories collects over 500 pages of classic and beloved comic book stories—the best from each of the six spell-binding decades of Sabrina’s history. The must-have collector’s item also features special behind-the-scenes and fan-centric anecdotes that shed light on each decade and iteration of Sabrina. This spellbinding tome is the perfect companion to 2021’s fan-favorite Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories collection!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-64576-895-1

$14.99 US / $18.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”

512 pp, Full Color TPB

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/31

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Trev and Archie are getting into parkour but it seems like a lot of effort to Jughead for not much of a return. Will he jump into this new trend or let it fly past him?

Then, in “What a Twyst!” Trula Twyst is always trying to understand the male psyche, especially Jughead’s! Learning the power of hypnotism, she tries to hypnotize Jughead into opening up about his real feelings for her!

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/3

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES!!! First, in “Sunny with a Chance of Rescue,” Betty and Veronica meet up for their favorite summer activity, scoping out the annual lifeguard trials on the beach and checking out the cute guys training to become lifeguards for the season! This year, they get a mischievous idea… why not take some action instead of just spectating like they always do? Will they catch the eye of a cute lifeguard, or end up in deep water?

Then, in “Mall Madness,“ Pepper and Josie are shopping for new bathing suits in a local mall. All is going relatively well (better for Josie than Pepper) until Melody shows up. As soon as the local boys hear that Melody is trying on bathing suits, the store and mall are soon overwhelmed by thousands of teenage boys!

Script: Tania Del Rio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/10

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “LODGEstacle Course,” Mr. Lodge is sponsoring the Riverdale Summer Obstacle Course Race. When Archie promises to take Veronica on a date if he wins, Mr. Lodge does everything he can to make sure Archie loses!

Then, in “The Different Drummer,” Archie finds Trula Twyst, of all people, playing drums with a band in a local club! Even more, Trula is playing the kit in Jughead’s own distinctive style! Archie knows that Trula often uses her considerable brains and talents to try to get under Jughead’s skin, so now it’s up to him to stop her from encountering Jughead. Will Trula finally allow Jughead to march to the beat of his own drum?

Script: Francis Bonnet, Craig Boldman

Art: Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/17

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

We travel back to the start of the Millennium with this digest spotlighting the best of the 2000s, beginning with a BRAND NEW STORY! In “Movie Melee,” Archie and the gang are spending the summer at his family’s rental lake house. They’re having a grand old time having fun in the sun, camping, and watching movies in the cabin at night, where Archie discovers the newest technology: “NETFILMS” a service where DVDs are delivered to him several times a week! But when Archie keeps receiving mail from them once the summer ends, he’s starting to wonder if something’s glitchy about this new service!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/24

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Wooden it Be Nice,” while the gang is at the annual Riverdale Fall Carnival, a loud noise transforms Betty into a wooden puppet, hoping to become a real girl! Will her wish be granted in this fun take on the classic Pinocchio story?

Then, in “Only the Strong Survive,” Pepper decides to help Melody become more self-reliant by taking her on a camping trip. Pepper’s plan is to have Melody take copious notes on how to set up a camping site and survive off the land. Melody proves to be inept at everything… except attracting teenage boys!

Script: Ron Robbins, Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/31

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

Get ready to jump for joy, we’ve got 1,000 more pages of Archie comics fun! That’s right… ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ACCLAIM has arrived!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-891-3

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color TPB

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/3