New Archie Comics Releases for 5/24/23

SuperTeens, Mighty Crusaders, and Power Pets are all here in today’s releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale May 24, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

You’ll be CHARMED by this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-883-8

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/24

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Your Favorite Bookstore

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Blast Master’s Big Move,” Captain Hero has received a tip that an evil villain called Blast Master is planning a big move—but no one knows what it is or when it’s going to happen! It’s up to Captain Hero to recruit the rest of the Superteens, along with a few more heroes, to stop this from happening—but how can they stop something if they have no clue what it is?!

Then, in “Evil is as Evil Does,” Fly-Girl has thwarted Evilheart’s robbery plans! Or has she? Everyone knows that Reggie’s superhero counterpart is equal parts hero and villain—so was he trying to commit a crime or stop one from happening?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Rex Lindsey, Ryan Jampole

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS