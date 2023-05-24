More comics than you can handle in ARCHIE GIANT COMICS CHARM!

The only thing better than Archie comics is lots of Archie comics! And with today’s ginormous paperback, ARCHIE GIANT COMICS CHARM, that’s exactly what you get!

Collecting nearly 500 pages of the best stories from throughout Archie’s 80+ years of publishing, including recent faves, this is one for all comics fans’ bookshelves. Whether you want to revisit some of Archie’s greatest hits, or thrill to new adventures of the SuperTeens and Mighty Crusaders, you’ll find it here.

You can start reading now with the all-time classic story “The Commuter” by Archie legends Frank Doyle and Harry Lucey below, and then grab your own copy here!