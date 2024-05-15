New Archie Comics Releases for 5/15/24

Riverdale’s superheroines unite in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 15, 2024:
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324
BRAND NEW STORY! Veronica wants to prove Powerteen is the best superhero, but will dooming Riverdale really do the trick?
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/15
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
