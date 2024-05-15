New Archie Comics Releases for 5/15/24

Riverdale’s superheroines unite in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 15, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324

BRAND NEW STORY! Veronica wants to prove Powerteen is the best superhero, but will dooming Riverdale really do the trick?

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/15

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS