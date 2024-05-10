Big Moose makes a big mess in ARCHIE DIGEST #350!

Sports can be dangerous when hijinks abound, as you’ll soon see in this week’s milestone ARCHIE DIGEST #350!

Our flagship title ARCHIE DIGEST has been going strong for over 50 years now, if you can believe it! And we’re celebrating that momentous birthday this week with ARCHIE DIGEST #350, packed with classic stories from across the decades that all celebrate Riverdale’s — and the world’s — favorite redhead (sorry, Cheryl).

And to kick things off, Archie Legend Dan Parent writes and draws a fun restrospective of Archie’s largest pal, Big Moose! In “Contact Sports,” the gang remembers all the painful encounters they’ve had with the big guy over the years.

We have a preview of that one for you below, along with more sports mayhem in the complete “Baseball-ed Over” by Mike Pellowski and Fernando Ruiz. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own keepsake copy at your local comic shop here, and have a comics-filled weekend!