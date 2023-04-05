New Archie Comics Releases for 4/5/23

She-Fox and Pow-Girl return and Archie’s Super Mecha Teens debut in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale April 5, 2023:

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales of mecha monsters, heroic hijinks, and action-packed adventure! In “Super Mecha Teens,” a giant monster threatens to attack Riverdale, and only one teen (with some robot help) can save the day. Unfortunately, that teen is Archie Andrews. But he doesn’t have to do it alone! But who does he choose? Betty with her rugged, self-built mech, or Veronica with her hi-tech, hi-end robotics? As all the mechs are being mauled by the monster, Archie must decide in this story that’s equal parts Transformers and Pacific Rim.

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith

Art: Ryan Jampole

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Ryan Jampole, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Foxy Ladies,“ She-Fox meets her match in the form of Skulk, another fox-inspired femme fatale! And she’s got some help on her side when she recruits Powerteen to be her assistant!

Then, in “The Origin of Pow-Girl,” Powerteen and Superteen get some surprise help from Pow-Girl to foil some bank robbers. The girls are curious about this new costumed crime-fighter, but will Pow-Girl reveal her super-secret origins?

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Holly G, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 4/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

