New Archie Comics Releases for 4/27/22

BITE SIZED ARCHIE (TR)
We hope you’re hungry for laughs! The collection of Archie Comics’ first-ever webcomic series is here! Bite Sized Archie features all your pals and gals from Riverdale (and beyond) while covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats! Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, you’ll be absolutely thrilled as we take a deeper look at the comic that’s been delighting Archie fans on social media every week!
Script: Ron Cacace
Art: Vincent Lovallo
Cover: Vincent Lovallo
978-1-64576-913-2
$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN
6 3/8 x 8”
112 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/27
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #303
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! “New Trails, Trials, and Tribulations!” When the gang’s favorite hiking trail gets washed out, they need to find a new one—but every other trail is riddled with problems! Will they be able to find the perfect trail and enjoy the great outdoors?
Then, in “A Million Dollars Short,” Veronica realizes that she misplaced her purse, which had a million dollars in it. Betty enlists the help of Cricket O’Dell to use her sense of smell to track down the missing purse. Betty and Veronica follow Cricket throughout Riverdale as she follows her nose towards the scent of the missing money! Will they be able to track down the missing loot?
Script: Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet
Art: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmire, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/27
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, Ethel rushes over to comfort Betty, who’s having a rough day at the nursery. And while she’s there, Ethel and Seth catch up for a bit about Ethel’s dating life and her recent interaction with Moose.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 4/26
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
