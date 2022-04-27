New Archie Comics Releases for 4/27/22



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #303

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! “New Trails, Trials, and Tribulations!” When the gang’s favorite hiking trail gets washed out, they need to find a new one—but every other trail is riddled with problems! Will they be able to find the perfect trail and enjoy the great outdoors?

Then, in “A Million Dollars Short,” Veronica realizes that she misplaced her purse, which had a million dollars in it. Betty enlists the help of Cricket O’Dell to use her sense of smell to track down the missing purse. Betty and Veronica follow Cricket throughout Riverdale as she follows her nose towards the scent of the missing money! Will they be able to track down the missing loot?

Script: Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet

Art: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmire, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/27

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

