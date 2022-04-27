New Archie Comics Coming in July 2022

Here’s a sneak peek at new Archie digests, comics, and graphic novels coming to comic book stores in July 2022! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER SURF PARTY #1 (ONE-SHOT)

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of fun-in-the-sun stories about pool parties, beach bashes and more, all hosted by Betty & Veronica! In “What’s the Word?” Veronica’s planning on throwing the BIGGEST pool party ever. She’s been working on it for months, and now the big day is almost here! …But no one seems to be that interested. Everyone’s too consumed with beating each other’s streak on a brand-new app called “Wordeel” Can Veronica get everyone into the spirit so her pool party can actually make a splash?

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 7/13

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

KEVIN KELLER CELEBRATION OMNIBUS (HC)



Kevin Keller fans, this is the collection for you! Originally crowdfunded on Kickstarter, this omnibus generated enormous success from fans in celebration of the iconic character’s 10th anniversary. This HUGE omnibus features over 700 pages collecting not only the entire GLAAD Award-winning Kevin Keller series run but also EVERY classic-style Kevin story, plus bonus pin-ups, other highlights and extras—including an all-new 10-page story—featuring Kevin!

Script: Dan Parent & Various

Art: Dan Parent & Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-887-6

$49.99 US / $54.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

720 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/20

ARCHIE SHOWCASE COMICS DIGEST #9: CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Archie Comics is getting into the holiday spirit early this year—so early, that we’re ready to celebrate Christmas in July! Go surfin‘ with Santa, enjoy hot cocoa on the beach and open presents in paradise with this collection of holiday stories sure to warm your heart while you’re tanning in the sun!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date:7/20

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #305

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES!!! You read that right, this jumbo comics digest is jam-packed with not two, but THREE brand new stories! First, in “Endless Summer,” Betty & Veronica are excited that Brigitte is back in town, and she’s getting ready to put on a summer concert at Riverdale Beach. The only trouble is, she develops a leg injury and can’t perform. So she calls on her friend (and huge superstar!) Coco Perry to take her place!

Then, in “The Doctor is In Vogue,“ Betty and Veronica are engaging in their favorite pasttime on the beach—watching their new favorite online celebrity, Dr. Masters, livestream his international adventures on his travel vlog! Things get a lot more exciting when they learn that Dr. Masters newest excursion is in… Riverdale, USA!

Finally, in “The Case of the Purple Frog,“ when Hawaii is overrun by the villainous Bullfrog, international detective Jake Chang is on the case! With some surprise help from Betty and Veronica, the three must hop to the rescue to stop potential disaster!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn, David Gallaher

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 7/6

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #121

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Go Pound Sand!” Jughead takes his little sister Jellybean to the beach promising to help her make the best sandcastle ever. Unfortunately, one of Jellybean’s friends is there with his big sister and theirs puts the Jones’ version to shame! Archie sees what’s going on and calls in some re-enforcements—enter: Veronica Lodge! Whose sandcastle will be the most royal of them all?

Then, in “The Doctor is In!” When Young Dr. Masters comes to Riverdale after several years of performing medical care around the world, everyone takes notice, especially Betty and Veronica, who admittedly have a crush on him. When an intern program opens up to work with him, both girls go all out to apply!

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 7/13

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17



TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “Best Friends Day,” it’s Riverdale Best Friends Day and a local radio station is throwing a town-wide scavenger hunt and giving away a $100 gift certificate to Pop’s for the first 10 winners. Betty & Veronica decide this is the perfect thing to do on Riverdale Best Friends Day! Join them on their adventures all over Riverdale in their quest to win—and have a fun BFF day in the process!

Then, in “Mystery of the Missing Mermaid,” on the shores of Hawaii, international detective Jake Chang teams up with Betty and Veronica to solve the mystery of the missing mermaid!

Script: Tee Franklin, David Gallaher,

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Ben Galvan, Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/27

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.