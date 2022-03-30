New Archie Comics Releases for 3/30/22

It’s time to take a look inside new Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/30/22!
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #118
TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES! First, in “The Big Fix!” Jughead’s wacky Uncle Herman has decided to help out with some house repairs on Bingo Wilkin’s parent’s roof. But seeing as he’s older and not in great shape, Bingo offers to help him. But this is a big task, so Herman gets Jughead on the job, too! Can the three of them get the work done?
Then, Archie’s got a new side hustle as a rideshare driver, but business has been slow—that is until he gets an urgent ride request from none other than Steel Sterling himself! Archie’s on superhero sidekick duty yet again as the two work together to stop some crooks on the run!
Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/30
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
In this week’s episode releasing on Tuesday, Ethel and Moose are enjoying their movie date, but it still feels like Ethel is shooting down potential love advances. Meanwhile, Jughead brings over an unexpected guest to the apartment, and Archie and Betty can’t help but be nosy.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Release Date: 3/29
