This summer’s biggest blockbuster is “The Best Archie Comic Ever”!

Some of comics’ most explosive talents team up for an epic one-shot special taking Archie and pals to new heights!



Archie Comics is pulling out all the stops this June with a high-powered one-shot comic book, THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #1! An anthology by some of the comics industry’s best talents, the special issue throws Archie and friends into bold new adventures across multiple action genres.

Leading the rip-roaring release is an explosive new superhero story by writer Fred Van Lente (Conan the Avenger, Jennifer Blood) and artist Tim Seeley (G.I. Joe, Deadpool) starring Archie’s fan-favorite superpowered alter ego Pureheart the Powerful, who first appeared in LIFE WITH ARCHIE #42 in 1965.

“Archie Andrews contains multitudes,” Van Lente said, “and THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER is like a prism with infinite sides, reflecting every endless possibility. Also, it was cool to do a Pureheart comic with my pal Tim Seeley! It is very funny and will make you laugh, it has exactly one (1) meme joke, enjoy.”

In a second tale reuniting the Savage Hearts creative team of writer Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Worst Dudes) and artist Jed Dougherty, an out-of-his-depth barbarian version of Jughead Jones wages reluctant war against a powerful wizard. And rounding out the issue is an espionage thriller starring super spy Betty Cooper and the world’s most dangerous woman, Veronica Lodge, written by Ruben Najera with art by Giorgia Sposito (Bettie Page, Doctor Who).

“This is an action-packed blockbuster of a book with Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the Riverdale gang!” Najera added. “This is THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER; the title alone says it all. Do not miss it!”

THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER is part of a new wave of themed anthology one-shots from Archie featuring exciting stylistic interpretations of the iconic characters, published alongside titles with brand new stories drawn in the classic Archie style that’s been beloved by generations since the publisher’s debut in 1941.

The comic releases June 15 in comic shops nationwide, and will boast a cover by Seeley and colorist Matt Herms with an open-to-order variant cover by Tom Whalen.



THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

THE BLOCKBUSTER OF THE SUMMER IS HERE featuring Superheroes! Barbarians! Spies! All this plus Archie’s trademark mix of romance, humor, and adventure in an all-new anthology! In the first of three all-new stories, Pureheart the Powerful encounters a superhero that looks a lot like himself! Is this other hero an imposter, or is it a case of imposter syndrome? Next up, the reluctantly heroic barbarian Jughead Jones is scaling a tower, hell-bent on saving the day and waging war against a menacing wizard in a tale that action & adventure fans will love! Finally, intrigue and espionage take hold as the world’s most dangerous woman Veronica Lodge teams with spy extraordinaire Betty Cooper on a top-secret case!

Script: Fred Van Lente, Aubrey Sitterson, Ruben Najera

Art: Tim Seeley, Jed Dougherty, Giorgia Sposito

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Tim Seeley, Matt Herms

Variant Cover: Tom Whalen

On Sale Date: 6/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.