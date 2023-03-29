New Archie Comics Releases for 3/29/23

We’ve got an all-Jughead celebration in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale March 29, 2023:
From time travel to life lessons and everything in-between, this digest highlights the best and brightest Jughead moments and stories—with plenty of snacks and shenanigans along the way!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/29
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
