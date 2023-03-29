New Archie Comics Coming in June 2023

Summer heats up with the premiere of Riverdale Jones and the Burger of Density, plus some haunted goings on at camp, all in June’s new releases! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Camp Pickens has always been the go-to summer destination for the younger residents of Riverdale. It’s a rite of passage for the teen residents to hold the coveted camp counselor positions. However, Camp Pickens’ mysterious past shrouds a deep, dark secret: it’s cursed, and this summer all of its campers are going to find out the hard way in this one-shot anthology that’s equal parts Sleepaway Camp and American Horror Story: 1984, reuniting the team behind the mega-hit comic series Revival.

Script: Tim Seeley, Jordan Morris, Blake Howard

Art: Mike Norton, Carola Borelli, Diana Camero

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Matt Talbot

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 6/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this BLOCKBUSTER issue! In “Riverdale Jones and the Burger of Density,” Hero burgerologist (it’s a real job, trust us!) Riverdale Jones is deep in the heart of the rainforest to discover the most delicious, exotic burger recipe! Join our hungry hero Jughead, with his faithful pet Hot Dog by his side, in this fun, an adventure-filled riff on Indiana Jones just in time for the new movie!

Script: Adrian Ropp

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

On Sale Date: 6/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Archie Andrews presents the ultimate guide to his world in this collection of stories featuring everything from hi-tech hijinks to super heroics! Want to learn how to successfully date from the best? Well, maybe successful isn’t the best word… but if you want to learn both the “Do’s” AND “Don’ts” of dating, then you’ve just struck gold! Archie is back to his poorly-managed love triangle, as he traverses Riverdale with his friends in adventures both slapstick and sensational!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-885-2

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/21

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a new viral FlipFlop dance has taken over Riverdale, and it’s all anyone wants to do at Veronica’s pool party. There’s just one problem: it’s a couple’s dance. Poor Ethel doesn’t know who to team up with—Jughead or her new crush Charlie?

Then, in “Twister Trauma,” Captain Flag and Pureheart are battling Tom Twister—a super-villain with the ability to turn into a tornado-like creature! Tom Twister’s primary target: the post office! Can the two heroes stop him from whipping up a mail-storm?!

Script: Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/21

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

It’s a burger-palooza in this newest installment! Join a certain caped crusader on his mission to save innocent people from burger-less lives—wait what? That’s right, get ready for fun and adventure with Jughead’s superhero alter-ego, Captain Hero!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 6/7

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Ethel and new girl Cassie Cloud are teaming up against Betty and Veronica in a beach volleyball contest. But when two cuties on the beach catch their eyes, they have a new mission—hit the ball in their direction to get their attention! But when Ethel’s aim is a little off, chaos ensues!

Then, in “Solar Panic,” Archie’s spending a day on the beach with Darla Lang—aka Darkling! But it’s not all sun in the fun for Darla, who isn’t exactly a fan of sunshine. Can Archie get her to change her mind, or will he get sunburned trying?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Holly G, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/28

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Light my Fire!” – Betty, Veronica, Toni, and Kumi are on a camping trip when they realize they can’t get their fire started. It’s damp and they forgot their matches and the rubbing two sticks together trick doesn’t seem to work. Veronica has an idea: time to call in some reinforcements! And who better to start a fire than the superhero Inferno himself?!

Then, in “Flagging Resolve” – Pureheart is excited to get an invite to the Crusaders Cookout. It’s sure to be a good time for all the fledgling superheroes and their superhero elders! But when Captain Flag decides to give a history lesson, someone’s going to do something have to liven up the party!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Rex Lindsey, Steven Butler, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/14

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.