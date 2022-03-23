New Archie Comics Releases for 3/23/22

To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

It’s time to take a look inside new Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/23/22!

BETTY & VERONICA DECADES: THE 1960s (TP)

Journey back to the Silver Age with America’s Sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, as the duo scaled to new heights of hilarity in the Sensational Sixties! Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Betty & Veronica shined bright in the 1960s when their standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious and unforgettable—and their fashion was always top-notch! Decades features some of the most well-known talent like Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, Rudy Lapick and more putting their spin on the most iconic stories that cemented their lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-911-8

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/23

