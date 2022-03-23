New Archie Comics Releases for 3/23/22

It’s time to take a look inside new Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/23/22!
BETTY & VERONICA DECADES: THE 1960s (TP)
Journey back to the Silver Age with America’s Sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, as the duo scaled to new heights of hilarity in the Sensational Sixties! Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Betty & Veronica shined bright in the 1960s when their standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious and unforgettable—and their fashion was always top-notch! Decades features some of the most well-known talent like Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, Rudy Lapick and more putting their spin on the most iconic stories that cemented their lasting imprint on the world.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-911-8
$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/23
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #302
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY! “Prank Wars!” It’s April Fool’s day—aka Reggie’s favorite day of the year! True to form, Reggie has been pulling pranks on everyone in Riverdale High. Betty and Veronica have had enough so they get together and turn the tables on him—but will they really be able to beat the prank war champion at his own game?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 3/23
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ms. Grundy’s love story comes to a heart-wrenching ending, followed by a special request to Ethel. Elsewhere, Moose gets some much-needed encouragement to find a date for the homecoming game.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
