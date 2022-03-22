Celebrate Earth Day with free stories: “Getting Drastic with Plastic” and “Bottle Battle”

These classic Archie Comics stories centered around earth-friendly activities can be read for free along with a special guide for educators!

Celebrate Earth Day with TWO free classic stories that focus on saving the environment and recycling!

First up is “Bottle Battle” by Angelo DeCesare, Pat Kennedy, Mike DeCarlo, Pat Owsley and Barry Grossman! Archie and friends learn about plastic waste and different efforts they can take to reduce their impact on the environment! Scroll on to keep reading (or click here to borrow this title on Hoopla!)

The second free story we have to share is “Getting Drastic with Plastic” by Batton Lash, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli & Digikore Studios! Veronica learns about the long-lasting effects of plastic on the environment! But what can the daughter of a multi-billionaire industrialist do on her own to reduce plastic waste? Hmm..

