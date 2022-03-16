New Archie Comics Releases for 3/16/22

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/16/22!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.



BIG ETHEL ENERGY

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! A new player has entered the game, and her name is Keely! Meanwhile, Betty struggles to juggle both her studies and the vault renovation, while Veronica is still being haunted by that mysterious stalker.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

READ THE LATEST CHAPTER

or

BINGE-READ FROM THE BEGINNING!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on comiXology!