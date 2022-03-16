New Archie Comics Releases for 3/16/22

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 3/16/22!
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328
TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES! First, in “History Repeating” it’s time for the annual Riverdale Spring Dance and everyone’s getting into the spirit of the season—aka stressing out big time for the dance! Betty & Veronica discover they’ve bought the same exact dress thanks to the influence of Cheryl Blossom! Kevin’s trying to make sure Cheryl doesn’t ruin the entire engagement and Jughead is . . . well, being Jughead. While everyone’s spring fling is turning into a spring disaster, can Archie swoop in to save the day?
Then, we have “Breaking the Ice”, a brand-new Steel Sterling story that sees the hero taking on one of the most difficult tasks he’s had to yet—mentoring a new, young hero. Namely, Pureheart the Powerful! Can Pureheart prove to Sterling that he’s more than just sidekick material, and has what it takes to be a full-fledged superhero all his own?
Script: Ron Robbins. David Gallaher
Art: Rex Lindsey, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 3/16
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! A new player has entered the game, and her name is Keely! Meanwhile, Betty struggles to juggle both her studies and the vault renovation, while Veronica is still being haunted by that mysterious stalker.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
