Bite Sized Archie #066 – Targeted Ads

Your phone isn’t listening to you. It’s just a coincidence!
BITE SIZED ARCHIE is written by Ron Cacace and drawn by Vincent Lovallo. Check back every Friday for a new comic and follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for updates! Read every BITE SIZED ARCHIE comic on Tinyview!
