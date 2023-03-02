New Archie Comics Releases for 3/1/23

Little Betty & Veronica are back and Captain Commando faces off against . . . Cheryl Blossom (?!) in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale March 1, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Danger at the Dig,” The Lodge Foundation is sponsoring an archaeological dig in the jungles near Coba, an ancient Maya city on the Yucatán Peninsula. Mr. Lodge has brought Little Betty & Veronica along to view history in the making. Unfortunately, Captain Valor, who is in charge of the site’s security, wishes Lodge had left the girls behind. The jungle is full of danger and predators. What mysteries and dangers will they face?

Then, in “Yacht’s Wrong with You?” Cheryl is jealous Veronica has a better yacht than her, so she hires a band of swashbuckling pirates to take it over and sink it. The pirates are a bit confused—they commandeer tankers on the open ocean, not personal boats on a lake. But money is money—so heave-ho! Fortunately, Veronica was expecting this sort of thing, so she hired Cpt. Commando to be her security! Does he have what it takes to thwart the pirates’ efforts?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Steven Butler, Ben Galvan, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/1

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

With over 80 years of comics, it’s no WONDER that Archie can continue to provide 1,000 pages of hilarious tales of high school hijinks and dating drama. This newest collection will leave you with a sense of wonder, and a lot of laughs along the way!

Script: Various

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-875-3

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/1

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS