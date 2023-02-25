Archie loves Valerie in this week’s ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #12!

This week’s ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #12 reprints two complete musical sagas from the Archie Archives!

In “The Archies and Josie and the Pussycats” by Stephen Oswald and Bill Galvan, a rivalry is born when The Archies and the Pussycats are thrown into an epic multi-chapter battle of the bands for the ages. Then, in the history-making “Archie Loves Valerie” by Dan Parent and Bill Galvan, Archie and Valerie set their band rivalry aside to work on some songs and discover a big surprise: they might be more than frenemies!

You can preview that one below, then keep reading with your own copy right here. And have a comics-filled weekend!