New Archie Comics Releases for 2/8/23

A classic super-sidekick team returns in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale February 8, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Little Betty and Veronica are touring the Montgomery Military Academy, at Veronica’s uncle’s suggestion. The school’s Commandant assigns the Boy Buddies to escort the girls. But Betty and Veronica notice someone that catches their eye… and it’s not a cute boy! The two are on the case to track down someone they think might be up to no good, with the Boy Buddies by their sides!

Finally, in “Ransomware Beware,” Lodge Industries was hit with a ransomware attack. If Mr. Lodge doesn’t pay $100 million, all of the company’s computers could be wiped. This looks like a job for Detective Fu Chang! Fu Chang believes the hackers have been posing as high school students. With his guidance and mentoring, Archie volunteers to go undercover and pretend to be a master hacker with the hopes of being recruited by them so he can expose their operation! But can Archie pull of this hi-tech heist?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Galvan, Rex Lindsey, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS