New Archie Comics Releases for 2/28/24

The Little Archies, a band consisting of younger versions of Archie (guitar), Jughead (banjo), and Reggie (drums) are playing loud music in Lodge Mansion. Smithers, the Lodge family butler, tiptoes past them to answer the doorbell with a nervous look on his face.

Archie leaps into action with The Shield (kind of!) and That Wilkin Boy’s fans are a little too clingy in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 28, 2024:

Archie, Betty, and Veronica sled down a snowy hill, with Archie's dog Vegas chasing behind them.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #348

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Archie saves the day for Shield with the super-power of super-fandom! Then, Bingo Wilkin’s new song has gone viral! Unfortunately, the song is so popular that Bingo can’t go out in public without being swarmed by fans. How will he manage to celebrate his anniversary with Samantha? Maybe Archie and Jughead can help!

Script: Ian Flynn, Dan Parent
Pencils: Pat Kennedy, Dan Parent
Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/28
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Archie, Betty, and Veronica are in a video store (which old people will remember is a place where you had to go to physically rent and buy movies in the last millennium). Archie is excited about an action movie, but Veronica tells him that she and Betty have already picked a romance movie to watch tonight instead.

Betty and Veronica walk through a shopping mall carrying lots of bags. Veronica says credit cards can't buy enough closet space for all the stuff she just bought.

Betty, Veronica, and Nancy set up a dining table for a party, while Reggie, Archie, and Jughead have a food fight behind them with pies and bottles of seltzer. Betty says their party still needs candy and nuts, and Veronica, looking at the boys, says they already have the nuts. Veronica is on the witness stand next to a judge in a place called Love Court. Archie sits in the foreground while Betty stands up presenting her case like a lawyer. The judge asks Betty what evidence she has to prove that Veronica is trying to steal Archie. Betty, holding a yellow swimsuit, says her evidence is Veronica's flimsy bikini.

