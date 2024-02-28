New Archie Comics Releases for 2/28/24

Archie leaps into action with The Shield (kind of!) and That Wilkin Boy’s fans are a little too clingy in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 28, 2024:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #348

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Archie saves the day for Shield with the super-power of super-fandom! Then, Bingo Wilkin’s new song has gone viral! Unfortunately, the song is so popular that Bingo can’t go out in public without being swarmed by fans. How will he manage to celebrate his anniversary with Samantha? Maybe Archie and Jughead can help!

Script: Ian Flynn, Dan Parent

Pencils: Pat Kennedy, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/28

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

