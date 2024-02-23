A triumphantly huge comics collection awaits!

Prepare for the triumphant return of Archie’s biggest graphic novel series with this week’s ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TRIUMPH!

One of the best values in the legendary Archie Comics library is the “1000 Page” series, which is just what it sounds like; a brick of comics stretching across 100+ stories for just $16. It’s not just a steal, but a half-ton of fun!

In the latest volume, we get a wild assortment of classic Archie hijinks from across the decades including recent holiday hits and all-timers from the archives. One of those, which you can read in full below, is an epic two-parter by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo starring Betty Cooper as the heroic SuperTeen, doing battle with the villainous Magnet Girl. Good old MG can make anyone attract anything she chooses, like a magnet, and that’s especially messy when she sets her sights on things like mustard from the hot dog cart at the beach.

Once you're caught up, you can grab your own gigantic copy and have a comics-filled weekend!