New Archie Comics Releases for 2/22/23

BIG ETHEL ENERGY is back and a classic musical storyline is collected in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale February 22, 2023:

The second volume of the hit WEBTOON series Big Ethel Energy is here! When we last left off, Ethel’s return to Riverdale has been confusing and everyone seems to be dealing with something—Archie’s going through it, Betty’s obsessing over her boss Seth, Jughead is cold and distant, and Veronica is… well, Veronica. And as for Ethel—it seems like feelings were starting to brew between her and a most unlikely counterpart: Moose! But Ethel’s never had much luck with love—so why would this be any different? Plus, what secrets about Riverdale will she discover while she’s hard at work on a story about its history?

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Cover: Siobhan Keenan

978-1-64576-873-9

$17.99 US / $20.99 CAN

6 x 9”

208 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/22

Showcase Digest returns, this time with some musical mayhem! Collecting the full storylines of “The Archies and Josie and the Pussycats” and the history-making “Archie Loves Valerie,” get ready to rock out and fall in love with this hilarious, harmonious collection of stories!

Script: Stephen Oswald, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Al Milgrom, Rich Koslowski

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

