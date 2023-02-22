Ethel Muggs is back in a brand new collected edition!

The second print collection of the BIG ETHEL ENERGY series is in stores now!

The perfect keepsake for Ethel fans, the snappily designed paperback collection of the hit WEBTOON series looks great on bookshelves and features a peek behind the scenes at how the strip was made. This one kicks off with Ethel and a special someone testing out their budding romance . . . no spoilers here if you haven’t caught up with Volume 1, but we’re rooting for these two!

You can grab BIG ETHEL ENERGY VOL. 2 here, and we have an extended sneak preview below!