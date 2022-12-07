New Archie Comics Releases for 12/7/22

It’s Ms. Beazly vs. Jughead in a war of the Christmas pies in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale December 7, 2022:

We’re celebrating Christmas with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of festive tales! In “Christmas Pie Guy,” our story begins as an irate Miz Beazley, who’s just had one of her famous Christmas pies stolen! The thief? Beazly believes it to be Jughead and wants to make sure he pays. Seeing her rage, Mr. Svenson tries to spark the Christmas spirit back in his friend—but can it be done?

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Holly G, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/7

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Archie Showcase Digest returns with another collection of ho-ho-hilarious and festively fun stories, puzzles, and much, much more! Grab a copy or ten and fill the stockings of the Archie fans in your life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/7

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

