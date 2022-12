Ms. Beazly has HAD it with Jughead stealing her Christmas pies . . . so this means Christmas war! All the holiday mayhem is baked into a new story by Tom DeFalco and Holly G. in today’s ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR.

That’s the start of a stocking-stuffable issue jam-packed with festive fun for just $2.99, including stories by Archie legends Dan Parent, Bill Golliher, Ron Robbins, the Kennedy Brothers, and more. You can grab your copy at the Archie Store after reading “Santa Con Carne” below!