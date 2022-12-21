New Archie Comics Releases for 12/21/22

The gang start their New Year’s resolutions in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale December 21, 2022:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Resolution Impossible!” the gang makes a New Year’s resolution to not to lie or exaggerate. To oversee this, Veronica’s cousin Marcy is to watch over them. In a week’s period, the team that lies the least is the winner. Can they keep up with their resolution for longer than a week? And does Marcy have what it takes to keep them all in line?

Then, Mr. Justice returns in “Justice Isn’t Blind,” and this time the grim crusader has his sights on . . . Reggie Mantle?! If Reggie means to get out of this jam in one piece he’ll have to right all of his wrongs, and that could take a while!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Steven Butler, Rich Koslowski

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/21

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

