New Archie Comics Releases for 11/3/21

CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY #1 (ONE-SHOT)
THE FUTURE OF ARCHIE COMICS STARTS HERE IN AN ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY-STYLE ONE-SHOT!
Madam Satan is our tour guide into this horrific world exploring the underbelly of Riverdale and its surrounding areas! Madam Satan is trying to escape Hell. She goes through the circles of Hell in reverse. Along the way she meets lost/tortured souls who tell their stories—like that of Archie Andrews, who accepted a seemingly normal job as the nighttime security shift at Riverdale’s local pizzeria and children’s mascot entertainment venue. Only to learn that the venue harbors a deep, dark, robotic, monstrous secret! And then there’s Jughead Jones, a teen who never met a food he didn’t like. Until now. What is that eerie noise coming from the kitchen…? All that plus more bonus frightful content sure to delight all Archie horror fans!
Script: Eliot Rahal, Amy Chu, Evan Stanley
Art: Vincenzo Federici, Derek Charm, Evan Stanley, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Julius Ohta
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 11/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #114
TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “O Christmas Tree,” the Andrews’ put up a beautiful Christmas tree, and all Archie has to do is water and take care of it while his parents are away for a few days. Unfortunately, Archie forgot about his one responsibility! What will Christmas be like without a tree? Hopefully, they won’t have to find out, because Archie is on the search for a quick replacement!
Then, we’ve got a special holiday surprise for you—another, BRAND NEW STORY! In “Midville,” the musical beatnik Bingo Wilkin enjoys the hit TV show Riverdale, which leads him to dream up his own version of the show based on his hometown of Midville. What famous actors will play who? And what gritty storylines will be told? Find out, as the episode unfolds inside of Bingo’s head!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/3
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTER 9 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 11/2
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel meets up with Betty after her interview, but is blindsided when Veronica is invited too. Seems like Veronica hasn’t changed much from high school either, but Betty insists otherwise.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!