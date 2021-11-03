5 Archie Comics You Should Read If You Love ‘Big Ethel Energy’

Let’s recap: You’re all caught up on reading Big Ethel Energy episodes on WEBTOON, you’re in love with Ethel’s story, and now you’re asking yourself, “What do I read next?”

Good news: The gang at Archie Comics is here to help you discover your next favorite comic book story! We’ve put together a quick list of 5 Archie Comics titles that you should read next if you’ve been enjoying Big Ethel Energy! These incredible stories, available to read in both print and digital formats, are filled with heartwarming moments, laugh-out-loud hijinks, and even a little bit of magical action!

We hope you enjoy your stay in Riverdale and decide to stick around for a while! There’s always something new right around the corner…

#5 – Betty & Veronica: The Bond of Friendship

By Jamie L. Rotante, Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Why It’s Special: “Betty and Veronica: The Bond of Friendship puts B&V’s hopes and dreams for their future at the forefront of the story. It’s a modern take on the classic duo bringing us along on an exciting journey through the different paths that their lives could take. Whether they choose a life in politics, as celebrities, or even astronauts, no matter where they end up they will always have each other by their side. This book is fun, inspiring, and beautifully drawn.” – Archie Comics Lead Designer Kari McLachlan

Available to read digitally on ComiXology, Kindle, and Hoopla Digital

Available in print from the Archie Comics Online Store

By Chip Zdarsky, Erica Henderson, Ryan North, Mark Waid, Ian Flynn, Derek Charm, Andre Szymanowicz, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Why It’s Special: “Jughead Jones is one of those characters that is so timelessly relatable in just about every aspect. Both Zdarsky and North capture that relatability in all the best ways; what teenager wouldn’t want to expose their high school principal as an evil ex-spy or go on a date with a walking, talking cheeseburger? Coupled with Henderson and Charm’s bright and energetic artwork, these two volumes deliver on the fun, bizarre, and clever humor you’d expect from everyone’s burger loving king!” – Archie Comics Art Director Vincent Lovallo

Available to read digitally on ComiXology, Kindle, and Hoopla Digital

Available in print from the Archie Comics Online Store

By Various

Why It’s Special: “The Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories is not only the ultimate collector’s item for Archie fans, it’s also a perfect starting point for anyone that’s new to Riverdale and the world of Archie. This giant-sized collection highlights one story from every year of Archie’s existence, starting back in 1941. Each individual story is carefully handpicked to demonstrate what made that particular era of Archie so special. This book goes the extra mile with some written pieces that talk about not only the important moments in each decade, but special, little-known insights about the creative teams behind the stories and characters. I can speak from personal experience: there is a ton of love, effort, and care put into this massive book, and I think it deserves a prime spot on any Archie Comics fan’s bookshelf.” – Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante

Available to read digitally on ComiXology, Kindle, and Hoopla Digital

Available in print from the Archie Comics Online Store

By Kelly Thompson, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Why It’s Special: “When you combine thoughtful, character-driven storytelling with beautifully expressive artwork and a plot filled with twists, turns, and a love triangle you get: Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vol. 1 by Kelly Thompson, Veronica Fish and Andy Fish! This graphic novel collection is a delight to read and the best part? There’s a sequel available too! If you love magic, teenage drama, and FUN comics, you’ll love reading Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vol.1!” – – Archie Comics Director of Publicity & Social Media Ron Cacace

Available to read digitally on ComiXology, Kindle, and Hoopla Digital

Available in print from the Archie Comics Online Store

By Mark Waid, Fiona Staples, Annie Wu, Veronica Fish, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, Jack Morelli

Why It’s Special: “This is where it all began, a new era for Archie Comics and a fresh and modern look at America’s favorite teenager! You can’t lose picking up this collection packed with great storytelling, art and of course that classic Archie sense of humor. If you enjoy comic books and haven’t tried Archie yet, this is the perfect place to start!” – Archie Comics Production Manager / Associate Editor Stephen Oswald.

Available to read digitally on ComiXology, Kindle, and Hoopla Digital

Available in print from the Archie Comics Online Store.

Special Mention: Reggie and Me

By Tom DeFalco, Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Why It’s Special: “Reggie Mantle is always looking to pull the next big prank or find the easy way out of tough decisions. He’s often finding himself on the outside of his friend group because of all the trouble he causes, so what’s the root cause of all of Reggie’s behavior? And how does a cute little dachshund named Vader end up changing Reggie’s view on life in Riverdale? This heartfelt look at Riverdale’s most notorious prankster will take you inside the mind of Reggie and just what goes on in that big head of his! Oh, and Team Vader Forever!” – Archie Comics Director of Publicity & Social Media Ron Cacace

Available to read digitally on ComiXology / Kindle, and Hoopla Digital