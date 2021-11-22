It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 11/24/21!



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Up on the Housetop” Betty is determined to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus in the flesh this year. So much so that she invites Archie to tag along with her for a night spent camping out on the roof, awaiting Santa’s sleigh to make its arrival! Will the two be able to stay awake and see the big man in red for themselves?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-12 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON (as of 11/22 9pm ET)

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ms. Grundy be spitting fire advice at Ethel as they’re digging through old boxes of high school memorabilia. Ethel sure is seeing a different side to her favorite teacher.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER TWELVE (Available 9pm ET on 11/22)

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

