It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 11/24/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Up on the Housetop” Betty is determined to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus in the flesh this year. So much so that she invites Archie to tag along with her for a night spent camping out on the roof, awaiting Santa’s sleigh to make its arrival! Will the two be able to stay awake and see the big man in red for themselves?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/24
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series from the Archie Webstore!
Get the issue from your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-12 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON (as of 11/22 9pm ET)
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ms. Grundy be spitting fire advice at Ethel as they’re digging through old boxes of high school memorabilia. Ethel sure is seeing a different side to her favorite teacher.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTERS 1-11 FOR FREE
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER TWELVE (Available 9pm ET on 11/22)
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!