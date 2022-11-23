New Archie Comics Releases for 11/23/22

Fly Girl returns in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale November 23, 2022:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “ALL WRAPPED UP” Veronica has to pay down some credit cards so she is forced to take on a department store job wrapping gifts. She’s so bad at it that she recruits Betty to help her. But when Betty can’t make it, she receives some magical help in the form of Jingles, the Elf. But when Sugarplum and Noelle from the North Pole join in to help, it becomes a calamity of TOO MUCH holiday help!

Then, Fly Girl returns in “Super Sale!” Kelly Brand is shopping with Betty and Veronica, but there’s no rest for superheroes; when Door Buster busts in to have her way with the merchandise, Kelly has to fly into action and make this baddie buzz off!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/23

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

