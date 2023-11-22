New Archie Comics Releases for 11/22/23

A hero cloaked in mystery returns and the Crusaders team up to save Christmas in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 22, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a tunnel of love ride at the Riverdale Winter Carnival allows riders to see their romantic futures, including some surprising couples! Then, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the Powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale.

Script: Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Dan Parent, Steven Butler

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

From the outside, Darla Lang looks like a normal college student—save for the peculiar voluminous black cloak she wears everywhere. Her peers and professors chalk this up to Darla’s eccentric, introverted, slightly creepy persona, but Darla is a young woman with a secret… and a mission. Darla’s cloak is actually a mystical artifact that she can use as a melee weapon, trapping her enemies inside and teleporting them away. Darla’s power and connection to the supernatural world have always been a curse, and now she’s enrolled in Ivy Hollow University which harbors some dark secrets of its own. Will Darla find within its hallowed halls the answers to the questions about herself and her powers that she’s been seeking? Darkling mixes superheroics with dark academia from writer Sarah Kuhn (Shadow of the Batgirl, Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story) and artist Carola Borelli (Spider-Woman).

Script: Sarah Kuhn

Art: Carola Borelli

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Maria Sanapo

Variant Cover: David Mack

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

