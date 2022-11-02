New Archie Comics Releases for 11/2/22

We’re taking a trip back to the totally radical ’80s in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale November 2, 2022:
BRAND NEW STORY! In “Back to the Past,” After being bombarded by texts and group chats about parties and events, Betty and Veronica talk about how things in the “olden days” must have been so much simpler. That gives them an idea: throw a retro ’80s style party! But can they have fun without smartphones? Lace up your roller skates and find out!
Script: Tania Del Rio
Art & Letters: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 11/2
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
