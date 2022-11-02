Home News New Archie Comics Releases for 11/2/22

New Archie Comics Releases for 11/2/22

,

We’re taking a trip back to the totally radical ’80s in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale November 2, 2022:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on comiXology!

Comments are closed.