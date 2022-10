Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we’ve got an extra-sized spooky classic for you in this week’s new paperback collection, ARCHIE GIANT COMICS FLASH!

In “Midnight Madness” by Rich Margopoulos and Rex Lindsey, Archie gets quite a fright night when a new neighbor moves into a haunted house nearby, and she’s got an eerie resemblance to certain winged creatures of the night. You can read the whole 11-page Halloween treat below, and then grab your copy of the 480-page collection here!