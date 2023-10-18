New Archie Comics Releases for 10/18/23

Ginger gets ready for Halloween, Penny solves another mystery, and Evelyn Evernever has her revenge in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 18, 2023:
In Riverdale, even the toys are terrifying in this anthology one-shot set in the universe of last year’s Fear the Funhouse comic. Three tales of dolls, robots, and puppets gone awry all thanks to the work of a shadowy toymaker and a young girl intent on revenge, in the vein of the widely successful M3GAN movie and Child’s Play franchise.
Script: Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop
Art: Ryan Caskey, Tango, Ryan Jampole
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Ryan Caskey
Variant Cover: Sweeney Boo
On Sale Date: 10/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ginger Snapp visits Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe on the eve of Halloween to help Betty & Veronica with costume ideas. As different Riverdale folks stop by, they remember a particular Halloween-related incident around Pop’s food item. Then, when Penny’s boxing instructor, Pug, is charged with a gym owner’s disappearance she teams up with Veronica and Archie to prove him innocent. Will the three be victorious or wind up down for the count themselves?
Script: Goldie Chan, Bill Golliher
Pencils: Holly G!, Bill Golliher
Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/18
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
