New Archie Comics Releases for 10/18/23

Ginger gets ready for Halloween, Penny solves another mystery, and Evelyn Evernever has her revenge in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 18, 2023:

In Riverdale, even the toys are terrifying in this anthology one-shot set in the universe of last year’s Fear the Funhouse comic. Three tales of dolls, robots, and puppets gone awry all thanks to the work of a shadowy toymaker and a young girl intent on revenge, in the vein of the widely successful M3GAN movie and Child’s Play franchise.

Script: Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop

Art: Ryan Caskey, Tango, Ryan Jampole

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Ryan Caskey

Variant Cover: Sweeney Boo

On Sale Date: 10/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ginger Snapp visits Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe on the eve of Halloween to help Betty & Veronica with costume ideas. As different Riverdale folks stop by, they remember a particular Halloween-related incident around Pop’s food item. Then, when Penny’s boxing instructor, Pug, is charged with a gym owner’s disappearance she teams up with Veronica and Archie to prove him innocent. Will the three be victorious or wind up down for the count themselves?

Script: Goldie Chan, Bill Golliher

Pencils: Holly G!, Bill Golliher

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/18

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

