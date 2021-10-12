New Archie Comics Releases for 10/13/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops on digital platforms on 10/13/21!
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTER 6 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 10/12
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel gets a chance to reconnect with her favorite teacher and learns more about Ms. Grundy’s health issues, but she still has a job to do. She visits her old high school to interview Principal Weatherbee for her book, and starts reminiscing about her awkward teen years.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9
THE HIT HORROR SERIES THAT SPAWNED A MASSIVELY SUCCESSFUL NETFLIX SERIES RETURNS!
“WITCH WAR” Part 3: “The Sacrificial Lamb” – Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. But wait… Sabrina would never kill someone, would she?
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Cover: Robert Hack
On Sale Date: 10/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #9
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Tricky Treats!” The girls decide to take it easy by having a quiet night of hosting trick or treaters at Betty’s house, even including Jellybean in on the fun. But their quiet night at home turns into a night of magical mischief—including flying pumpkins, witches in flight, and spooky, scary monsters! What’s causing all this Halloween hijinx, and how can they make it stop?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/13
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!