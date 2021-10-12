New Archie Comics Releases for 10/13/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops on digital platforms on 10/13/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTER 6 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 10/12

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel gets a chance to reconnect with her favorite teacher and learns more about Ms. Grundy’s health issues, but she still has a job to do. She visits her old high school to interview Principal Weatherbee for her book, and starts reminiscing about her awkward teen years.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER SIX (Available 9pm ET / 6pm PT 10/12)

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9

THE HIT HORROR SERIES THAT SPAWNED A MASSIVELY SUCCESSFUL NETFLIX SERIES RETURNS!

“WITCH WAR” Part 3: “The Sacrificial Lamb” – Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. But wait… Sabrina would never kill someone, would she?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 10/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #9

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Tricky Treats!” The girls decide to take it easy by having a quiet night of hosting trick or treaters at Betty’s house, even including Jellybean in on the fun. But their quiet night at home turns into a night of magical mischief—including flying pumpkins, witches in flight, and spooky, scary monsters! What’s causing all this Halloween hijinx, and how can they make it stop?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!