New Archie Comics Releases for 1/31/24

Moose gets a makeover and something spooky is going down at Pop’s in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 31, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose is jealous of Reggie because Midge thinks he’s attractive, but Moose feels he has no sense of style… so it’s B and V to the rescue! Then, things get spooky in Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe (of Horrors!). On a quest to unravel the source of ghoulish happenings, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a dark portal beneath Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe, and with the help of an unexpected phrase, they unleash and then quell its supernatural chaos. …Or did they?

Script: Dan Parent, Ron Robbins

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS