New Archie Comics Releases for 1/25/23

Archie battles Reggie in a post-apocalyptic warzone, and we welcome new cast member Prasad Arora, in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale January 25, 2023:

In a post-apocalyptic future, our hero Archie Andrews is cursed to walk the world alone—well, alone with his souped-up jalopy. But Archie can defend himself—in fact, he’s the master of a brutal, deadly form of martial arts and must use his skills when he comes face-to-face with his rival and evil mirror image, Reggie. This action-packed one-shot is equal parts Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fist of the North Star, and reunites the “Jughead the Burgarian” team from the smash-hit comic THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER!

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Jed Dougherty

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Jed Dougherty

Variant Cover: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 1/25

32-page, full color comic, $3.99

Archie and his friends from Riverdale have been globetrotting for decades… but their favorite place to visit by far is India! This special collection includes every story where Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and yes, even Reggie, have travelled to the great country. And what would any great trip be without plenty of romance, special cameo appearances, and TONS of musical moments? Plus, a BRAND-NEW STORY! In “Stars in Their Eyes,” Bollywood star Amisha Mehta has a film lined up to shoot in India and manages to get Betty and Veronica a gig as extras. The girls arrive on the set and Amisha discovers one of the biggest teen heartthrobs, Prasad Arora, is now scheduled to be in the film as well. When she hears this, she’s hopeful she will be in a scene with her crush. Betty and Veronica decide to play matchmaker to get Prasad and Amisha introduced… but will they cause more harm than good?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-872-2

$14.99 US / $18.99 CAN

6 x 9”

144 pp, Full Color Trade Paperback

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/25

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Be Your Valentine!” Veronica keeps getting valentines dropped into her locker from a secret admirer. They seem very romantic, and she’s intrigued. Then when she hides out to sneak a look at her admirer, she notices it’s someone she’d never expect! Who is it, and what does he really want?

Then, in “The Ultimate Test,” superhero Mr. Justice touches down in Pembrooke. And he’s tasked with something of supreme importance: being Cheryl Blossom’s life coach! But will the job of making sure Cheryl Blossom treats others with kindness be the toughest mission Mr. Justice has ever been on?

Finally, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a super-battle between Steel Sterling and the Blue Bison, a hulking brute who possesses even greater strength than Steel. Noting that Archie is a big fan of Steel, the girls compete with each other to get an autograph during the super-battle, causing even more visual chaos. Will they get in Steel’s way of victory?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, James Fry, Pat and Tim Kennedy

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/25

192-page, full color digest, $9.99

