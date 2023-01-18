New Archie Comics Releases for 1/18/23

It’s Jughead’s world, we just live in it, in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale January 18, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Archie Milestones returns with a brand-new spotlight on everyone’s favorite burger-loving BFF: Jughead Jones! In the BRAND-NEW STORY “It’s A Jug, Jug, Jug, Jug World!” Archie and the gang haven’t seen much of Jughead lately. As it turns out, he’s been spending time in a VR facility which allows him to create his own virtual reality landscape. The others are able to plug themselves into this world that Jughead has created so they decide to sample it. What will they encounter on their virtual tour of Jughead’s ideal world? From time travel to life lessons and everything in-between, this digest highlights the best and brightest Jughead moments and stories—with plenty of snacks along the way!

Script: Craig Boldman

Art: Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/18

192-page, full color digest, $9.99

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS