It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 1/12/22!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #300

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Sister, Sister!” Betty and Veronica realize both of their parents’ anniversaries are only a couple of days apart, so they decide to throw a big anniversary party for both the Lodges and the Coopers. Planning the event makes them feel like sisters, which leads them to imagine what their lives would be like if they actually were sisters in this landmark 300th issue!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 1/12

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “SnoBoard Games” Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are on a snowboarding trip in the mountains. While watching the Winter Olympics on TV in the lounge, Reggie brags that his snowboarding skills rival the professionals. Archie is skeptical, but when Reggie impresses the girls with flips and other tricks on the slope, Archie becomes jealous. Does Archie have what it takes to outdo Reggie on the “Monster Slope,” the scariest, most dangerous slope on the mountain? Or will it be a total wipeout?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On Sale Date: 1/5

Newsstand On Sale Date: 1/11

Direct Market On Sale Date: 1/12

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-18 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel is still surprised that so many people came to a party in her honor, but at least she’s having a good time. That is, until she unexpectedly sees a different side of Veronica.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER NINETEEN (Available 1/11 at 9pm ET)

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

