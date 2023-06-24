New Archie Comics Coming in September 2023

In September’s new releases, Madam Satan’s battle with the forces of evil comes to a head, Sabrina gets two new villains, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

After Madam Satan waged war on Baxter High, Hell descended upon earth, and even she isn’t safe. Madam Satan seeks refuge from the forces of Lucifer in a random suburban home… and who she meets there is surprising. But is this powerful person a friend or foe? And can the two of them work together to summon Eldritch Terrors and stop Satan’s rampage?

Script: Eliot Rahal

Art: Vincenzo Federici, Ellie Wright, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincenzo Federici

Variant Cover: Soo Lee

On Sale Date: 9/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY: “Power of Three.” Amber Nightstone, Sabrina’s new nemesis, refuses to be defeated, and her power in numbers is growing. Now with two brand new comrades by her side, Jade and Sapphire, Amber has a thirst for power. She decides to kidnap any magic-doers she can find, including members of Sabrina’s family. Sequestering them away to gain their magical insights, Sabrina’s going to have to go at defeating Amber and her cronies alone… unless she can find other magical beings to help her out. All that plus more magical Sabrina content!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Ethel is hard at work on her journalistic venture in Riverdale, writing a history of her beloved hometown. She’s learning so much about the place she once called home—and not just about its landmarks! Ethel learns some heart-wrenching truths about Ms. Grundy’s personal life, and in doing so is tasked with special request on behalf of her favorite teacher. She’s determined to give Ms. Grundy the fairytale ending she deserved—but what about her own love life? It’s clear that Moose is interested, but is Ethel ready to settle down or see what options are out there for her? Before she can truly make up her mind, she must confront a part of her past she’d rather leave behind: her relationship with Jughead.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Cover: Siobhan Keenan

978-1-64576-866-1

$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN

6 x 9”

208 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/27

Get ready for even more ho-ho-hijinks with this classic collection of holly, jolly stories! Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of the gang from Riverdale are known around the world for their festive adventures and merry mis-adventures! We continue the age-old tradition of celebrating Christmas with stories that best exemplify the season, from sleigh rides, to caroling and even visits from the big man in red himself! All that plus special appearances from Christmas characters like Jingles the Elf and Sugar Plum the fairy! This is the perfect stocking stuffing for anyone on the nice list!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-865-4

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/20

Collected for the first time in digest format… travel back in time to Archie Andrews’ freshman year of high school! See how the gang first met, the beginnings of the eternal love triangle, the introduction of Mr. Weatherbee as principal of Riverdale High, the formation of Moose and Midge’s relationship (and Reggie’s subsequent schemes to split them up), and other Archie staples!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 9/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Mr. Lodge tries to make the “Western of Tomorrow,” but Nevada Jones has to save him from the nightmare of today in this Westworld-inspired story! Then, when the proceeds for a charity cricket match suddenly go missing, it’s up to Betty, Veronica, Raj and Jake Chang to unmask the Cricket Crook.

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Pat Kennedy, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! While investigating a “haunted mansion” with Jake Chang, Archie becomes trapped within the mysterious dimension known as the Topsy Turvey in this fun riff on Stranger Things. Then, the Superteens and She-Fox must take on a gauntlet created by an evil villainess!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/13

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! The Ghost Fox puts the “Ghost” part of his alias to good use when he agrees to host a Halloween party with Veronica. And he’ll have to be sly like a fox to move quickly between there and the haunted house he also agreed to run with Betty! Then, while shopping at the thrift store for vintage Halloween costumes, Betty finds the perfect vintage denim jacket—but it comes with a price, and that’s not what’s on the tag! The Mighty Crusaders are on the scene to save Betty from a literal fashion disaster!

Script: Dan Parent, Rob Sinnott

Art: Bill Galvan, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/27

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.