New Archie Comics Coming in October 2023

In October’s new releases, Ginger Snapp joins the Archie Horror stable, FEAR THE FUNHOUSE returns, and so do Trick and Treat, the Halloween imps! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… WELCOME TO RIVERDALE (ONE-SHOT)

When Ginger Snapp finds herself in the town of Riverdale, a town she’s fanatically read about growing up, she’s amazed by how wholesome and welcoming it truly is. But she can’t help but shake the uncanny valley-feeling she has with every new person she meets. How can everyone be THIS nice? And could the kindness drive someone to the brink of madness, if it hasn’t already? Explore toxic positivity gone horror in this one-shot that’s equal parts Pleasantville and The Stepford Wives.

Script: Amy Chase

Art: Liana Kangas

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Liana Kangas

Variant Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

FEAR THE FUNHOUSE PRESENTS… TOYBOX OF TERROR (ONE-SHOT)

In Riverdale, even the toys are terrifying in this anthology one-shot set in the universe of last year’s Fear the Funhouse comic. Three tales of dolls, robots, and puppets gone awry all thanks to the work of a shadowy toymaker and a young girl intent on revenge, in the vein of the widely successful M3GAN movie and Child’s Play franchise.

Script: Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop

Art: Ryan Caskey, Tango, Ryan Jampole

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Ryan Caskey

Variant Cover: Sweeney Boo

On Sale Date: 10/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Monster Mash-Up!” Trick and Treat return on Halloween night to harass Archie and Jughead with assorted monsters until Sabrina takes charge. All that plus more scary-fun stories!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Steven Butler, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SHIMMER (TPB)

Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-865-4

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

4-7/8 x 6-9/16”

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/25

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #344

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, can the Crusaders and Superteens trust each other as they face off against a group of shape-shifters, or will they end up fighting themselves? Then, THE WEB makes a surprise appearance at the Lodge Halloween party—but is it the actual Web or a costumed imposter?

Script: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

Art: Rex Lindsey, Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/4

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22: JUGHEAD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Celebrate the holidays, Jughead-style! Make some gingerbread houses, leave out cookies for Santa (and try not to eat them first) and enjoy all the Christmas festivities with Archie’s best pal!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/25

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #318

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Betty and Veronica help the Web unmask criminals on Halloween! Then, Ginger Snapp’s freaked out after watching the new “Melanie” horror movie—even more so when she sees Jellybean dressed up as the Melanie doll for Halloween!

Script: Ian Flynn, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Dan Parent, Ben Galvan, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/11

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #134

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ginger Snapp visits Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe on the eve of Halloween to help Betty & Veronica with costume ideas. As different Riverdale folks stop by, they remember a particular Halloween-related incident around Pop’s food item. Then, when Penny’s boxing instructor, Pug, is charged with a gym owner’s disappearance she teams up with Veronica and Archie to prove him innocent. Will the three be victorious or wind up down for the count themselves?

Script: Goldie Chan, Bill Golliher

Art: Holly Golightly, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/18

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.